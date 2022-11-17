Best World Cup final goals since 1990

The World Cup comes around every four years and the final is the pinnacle of the entire tournament. Sometimes they can be exciting match up but other times they can be sluggish, tetchy games with both sides not wanting to make a mistake. However, there is no doubting that they have served up some wonderful goals.

It can often be an unexpected source scoring in the final and the betting offers for the world cup final go out of the window or it can be the trusted striker to find the back of the net leading his side to glory.

So who are the standout goal scorers in the final since 1990?

1. Zinedine Zidane vs Brazil 1998

You can take your pick from his two goals in the final because they are near enough carbon copies of each other. However, focusing on his first because breaking the deadlock in the final is the all-important moment and Zidane used his head to great effect after Emmanuel Petit drifted in an inviting ball for Zidane to put past Cláudio Taffarel.

2. Ronaldo vs Germany 2002

Another player who scored two in the final but his second was cool and collected; typical Ronaldo. It was a redemption story for him after struggling prior to the 1998 final and he capitalised on leading Brazil to glory.

After squandering a few chances in the game, even prior to his first, Ronaldo kept going and found himself with the ball on the edge of the box following a lovely dummy from Rivaldo leaving Ronaldo to cushion the ball and slide it past Oliver Kahn as far into the corner as possibly. Simply majestic from the Brazilian.

3. Mario Götze vs Argentina 2014

We had to wait a while for the winner but when it did come it was a finish that should be spoken about more in football history. Götze at just 22 was thrown on to replace German legend Miroslav Klose. His manager Joachim Low said to him “Show the world you are better than Messi and can decide the World Cup.”

Boy did Götze do that! In the 113th minute of a tough game between two great nations, the youngster received a ball from the left hand side after fellow substitute ​André Schürrlelofted a ball into him. Götze took it down on the chest, killing it superbly for himself and before the goalkeeper Sergio Romero had chance to react, Götze had volleyed it home into the far corner.

4. Kylian Mbappe vs Croatia 2018

Mbappe topped off a superb World Cup with a goal in the final. With Croatia already 3-1 down at this point the young Frenchman put the nail in the coffin with a superb shot from outside the box, bamboozling Danijel Subašić as to which corner he was going to and the ball rolled into an empty half of the net.

Mbappe became only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final after the great Pele did it in 1958.

