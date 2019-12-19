Bratislava to host Ireland v Slovakia

The Slovakian Football Association has confirmed Bratislava will host Ireland v Slovakia in the Euro 2020 Play off in March.

Ireland were unsure where they were going to play as Slovakia had been playing their games at Trnava. This was because the stadium in Bratislava was getting work done to it. They have also played at the Tehelne Pole, that was against Paraguay in a friendly in March.

However, the Slovaks have now decided that the capital city is the best place to host the game. It will make life a lot more easier for Ireland fans also as they will be able get direct flights to Bratislava now. The game will take on the 26th of March, with a kick off time of 7.45pm Irish time. According to RTE Sport, Ireland supporters are entitled to at least 5% of match tickets, meaning the boys in green should have at least 1,000 supporters at the game at the very least.

Mick McCarthy’s have had a disappointing campaign, but they showed fight against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium in the 1-1. I firmly believe a similar performance to that and they will come away from Slovakia with the win. If Ireland do manage to win that they will face a trip to either Bosnia or Northern Ireland in the play-off final. That would be a momentous occasion if Ireland were to play Northern Ireland.

There has been negativity around the team when Mick took over. However I do understand that in patches some of the football has been very poor. Ireland only scraped by Gibraltar which is not good enough. For instance seen most teams in the group put at least 3 goals past the minnows. However, I think everyone needs to get behind the team and drive them om for the new year Ireland are only two wins away from the Euro’s. It’s realistic as I said. if they put in a similar performance to that of their final group game against Denmark.

Ireland v Slovakia promises to be hopefully a good night for Ireland football. Considering with all that has happened in the last few weeks and months.

Video from Virgin Media Sport Youtube