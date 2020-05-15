Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Club Brugge have been officially crowned Belgium football champions. The Pro League confirmed the news, following last month’s announcement to halt the season due to Covid 19. It will be Brugge’ third title in five years and in total will be their 17th in club history.

Brugge were more than likely going to win the league either way as they were points clear at the summit of the table. There was one match in the regular season left before the pandemic. However, they were declared champions today. They will now take the automatic spot in next seasons Champions League group stages.

A general assembly of the Pro League declared Brugge champions. In which they stated “The general assembly voted to confirm the standings after 29 rounds as the final outcome of the season”. Ghent who finished second will compete in the early rounds of the champions league, while Royal Antwerp, Sporting Charleroi and Standard Liege will represent the country in next season UEFA Europa League. In addition to this, the Pro League said that bottom side Waasland-Beveren will be relegated. Although the club did come out and say they will be contesting this decision. Whether they will be successful or not in doing so only time will tell.

The league have also said that the Belgian Cup final will take place. The two teams that are in this final are Club Brugge and Royal Antwerp. A date has yet to be announced.The game was due to take place in April. However, the coronavirus pandemic put an end to it. Furthermore, the league have said that next seasons league will see only 4 teams contest the play-offs or a mini league if you like. In fact since the 2010 season the top 6 teams in the table contest a mini league to decide the title, this will be cut to four.

The new Belgian season will begin on the 7th of August. Currently, all sports events in the country are suspended till July.