World Cup 2022 in Qatar is just around the corner, but calls for a boycott of the event due to human rights concerns continue to fall on deaf ears.

Despite reports of widespread labor abuses and thousands of migrant worker deaths during the construction of new stadiums and infrastructure, only 4% of football fans say they will boycott watching the event, according to Safebettingsites.com.

Safebettingsites sports expert Edith Reads commented on the data saying, “This low figure is likely due to the fact that, for many fans, the love of the game outweighs any political concerns they may have. Qatar has promised to improve conditions for workers ahead of the tournament, and with some of the world’s biggest stars set to descend on the country for what promises to be an exciting tournament, it’s hard to resist tuning in.”

Reads continued, “Of course, there are still some who feel very strongly about the situation in Qatar and will be boycotting the event. For them, it’s a case of principle over passion.”

The 22nd edition of the Fifa World Cup is expected to kick off in Qatar on Nov. 20 with a match between the host nation and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium, located farthest from central Doha. It will be the first World Cup held in the Middle East and the first to be held entirely in November and December due to the heat. It will also be the first to feature an expanded field of 32 teams.

Qatar was selected to host the World Cup in 2010, but the decision was met with criticism due to the country's human rights record and allegations of corruption in the bidding process. These concerns have only grown in the intervening years as migrant worker abuse and death reports have continued to emerge.

