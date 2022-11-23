Can Willie Mullins Win a Second Tingle Creek?

2,002 total views, 2,002 views today

Willie Mullins has only trained the winner of the Tingle Creek Chase once. That was six years ago but on December 3, he’ll be hoping that Energumene can give him his second win at Sandown.

It’s already been a big year for the eight-year-old with success in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. He’s the favorite to win the Tingle Creek in December and then return to Cheltenham next March to again win the Champion Race.

The Tingle Creek is run over a slightly shorter distance than that Cheltenham race. It will be a good Cheltenham pointer though with Energumene likely to be up against Shishkin, Edwardstone and 2021 Tingle Creek winner Greaneteen.

Only once has Energumene been beaten and it was Shishkin who beat him. That was earlier this year in the Clarence House Chase held at Ascot. His rival beat him by a length but that was run over a longer distance than the Tingle Creek. At the last fence, Energumene had a two length lead but Shishkin rallied to win by a length.

They met again in the Queen Mother Champion Chase with Shishkin the odds-on favorite. Gamblers were to see a major shock as Shishkin just couldn’t get going and was pulled up way before the finish. Energumene was the winner but will a rematch in the Tingle Creek see Shishkin back in form and presenting a much stiffer task?

Mullins of course usually has more than one strong contender in big races. Chacun Pour Soi is also in the betting for Tingle Creek. He’s now 10 years old and the last Tingle Creek winner of that age was the great Moscow Flyer in 2004.

Chacun Pour Soi, as the New York bookies predicted, was the odds-on favorite to win this race last year. Anyone backing him probably knew their fate early on. Chacun Pour Soi was never in contention and finished last over 34 lengths behind the winner.

65 days later though, the Grade 1 Dublin Chase was won at Leopardstown. The next two runs didn’t go well though with Chacun Pour Soi unseating his rider five fences from home in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

His season ended with another loss to Energumene in the Champion Chase at Punchestown, finishing second but eight and a half lengths behind the winner. Can he possibly reverse form in the Tingle Creek?

That’s a decision that gamblers around the globe will have to decide upon. Betting on horse racing is popular in US states such as New York and New Jersey and many will be keen to bet on this fascinating race. Here is a list of the best NY horse racing wagering platforms.

Ferny Hollow is another from the Mullins yard who is scheduled to run in the Tingle Creek. March 2020 saw this runner win the Champion Bumper race at the Cheltenham Festival. His hurdles career began and ended with a win over Bob Olinger 380 days were spent off the track and he returned in a Beginners Chase.

That race was won and three weeks later in December 2021, a Grade 1 Novices’ Chase was won at Leopardstown. Ferny Hollow was the favorite for the Arkle at this year’s Cheltenham Festival but didn’t race due to a ligament injury. He’s an interesting candidate here if he lines up for the Tingle Creek but more an each-way shot.

