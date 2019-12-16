Champions League Last 16: Man City to play Real Madrid

The four Premiership sides were all handed tricky tie in the Champions League Last 16 draw this morning at Nyon in Switzerland. Pep Guardiola’s Man City will have to play Real Madrid if they are to progress to the quarter finals. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will play Atletico Madrid.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea face a very difficult assignment.They will face German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, while Tottenham and Jose Mourinho will also face German opposition in the form of RB Leipzig. Liverpool, who won the Champions League last season will be away for the first leg, before welcoming Atletico to Anfield for the second. Man City will travel to Real Madrid for their first leg. They host Zinedine Zidane’s side in the return leg at the Etihad.

Barcelona who have won the competition 5 times, the last been 2014/15 season, will play Italian Serie A side Napoli. Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund will face tricky opposition in Paris St Germain. The Italian Champions Juventus will face Lyon. Furthermore, Atalanta who are in the competition for the first time will face on Spanish La Liga side Valencia in the Champions League last 16.

It is expected that the games will take place in February. The first legs will take place on the 18th/19th of February and 25/26th of February. Games will also take place on 10/11th of March and 17th/18th of March.

Round of 16 Draw

Dortmund (GER) v Paris St Germain (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP) v Man. City (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) v Valencia (ESP)

Atlético (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern (GER)

Lyon (FRA) v Juventus (ITA)

Tottenham (ENG) v Leipzig (GER)