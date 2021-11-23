Chelsea v Juventus – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

1,083 total views, 1,083 views today

The Blues are looking for an important win as they host a top of Group H clash this evening in the Champions League

Chelsea v Juventus will kick off at 20:00 on Tuesday, 23rd November in Stamford Bridge. Serbian referee Srdjan Jovanovic will take charge of the tie. Highlights of the match will be shown on Virgin Media Two and Sky Sports.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will be very happy to come into this tie after going nine games unbeaten, including two Champions League wins against Malmo. Those wins have Chelsea sitting in second place in the group with nine points, six ahead of third-place Zenit St Petersburg.

A good result tonight will ensure their qualification from the group and help them leapfrog Juventus into first place.

The Old Lady are beginning to turn their season around. Although they are historically the strongest Italian team with Maximilliano Allegri as manager, Juventus are in eighth place in their league.

It may be too late for them to win the league title but they can focus their efforts on finally winning silverware in Europe.

The Italian giants have owned this fixture in the last decade. They have played three times since 2012 with Juventus coming out on top twice and one game ending in a draw.

Most recently in late September, Allegri’s team kept a clean sheet as they won 1-0 in the Allianz Stadium in Turin. That night, Chelsea were very poor in front of goal, with 73 percent possession and 16 shots but only one on target. Tuchel will want a stronger performance to ensure their team’s qualification.

Chelsea v Juventus Probable Starting Teams

Chelsea

Formation

3-4-2-1

Probable Starting 11

Mendy (GK), Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kanté, James, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz.

Injuries / Suspensions

Kovacic (Hamstring)

Juventus

Formation

4-4-2

Probable Starting 11

Szczesny (GK), Sandro, de Ligt, Bonucci, Cuadrado, Rabiot, McKennie, Kulusevski, Morata, Chiesa.

Injuries / Suspensions

Ramsey (Muscle injury), Danilo (Muscle injury), Bernardeschi (Groin), Chiellini (Achilles tendon), De Sciglio (Hamstring)

Chelsea v Juventus Match Betting

Chelsea to win: 4/7

Draw: 14/5

Juventus to win: 5/1

Score Prediction

Juventus were able to prove their strength earlier in the season but injuries seem to be their main downfall tonight. Tuchel will want to keep the club’s unbeaten run going over the last two months and that will continue in this game.

Expect the game to end 2-0 to Chelsea.

