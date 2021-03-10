Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for role in Juventus’s Champions League exit

The Portuguese icon failed to perform as his side fell to Porto in the last 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo has come under fierce criticism from fans and sections of the media for his performances over two legs against Porto in the Champions League.

Although normally a consistent performer, he failed to impress as Juventus bowed out to the Portuguese champions in the round of 16.

He had a particularly miserable time of it last night. He wasn’t presented with many opportunities, but when he was, he didn’t finish chances with the same clinical edge he’s displayed over the years.

He was also partly responsible for what turned out to be the winning goal for 10-man Porto. He lined up in the middle of the wall as Sérgio Oliveira lined up to take a free kick from around 30 yards out. He shot and his effort found it’s way into the bottom left corner, however it could have been easily prevented. Ronaldo turned his back and raised his leg just as Oliveira went to shoot which led to the ball going straight through his legs and into the net.

Ronaldo has always been associated with continental success at his previous clubs, particularly at Real Madrid. However, Juventus’s Champions League performances have actually declined since he joined the club in 2018.

Yesterday marked the second season in a row where Juventus have failed to progress past the round of 16. They lost in the same round to Lyon in the 2019/20 season which was also seen as an upset.

The previous season they went out at the quarter final stage at the hands of Ajax.

Many have suggested that the ascension of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland is coinciding with the decline of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who have dominated the European game for well over a decade.

Erling Haaland scored twice last night as he helped his Dortmund side progress to the quarter finals.

Kylian Mbappé already showed up Lionel Messi in the first leg of the Champions League tie between PSG and Barcelona. Could he do the same tonight and help his side reach the semi-final?

Youngest players to reach 20 Champions League goals in #UCL history: 🇳🇴 Erling Haaland (20y 231d)

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé (21y 355d)

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (22y 266d) Record: terminated. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/pkhr0VkMIW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) MARCH 9, 2021

