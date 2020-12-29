Dele Alli To Be First Pochettino Signing At PSG: England midfielder Dele Alli set for a loan move to France having fallen out with Mourinho.

Pending the sacking of former PSG manager Thomas Tuchel, many manger’s have been speculated to take his place. In the last week Mauricio Pochettino has been the favourite, with reports suggesting he’s been given the job.

An announcement of his new position as head coach is due to be released in the coming days. Some critics and pundits will say that Tuchel was unfairly sacked given his record with PSG.

He’d guided the side to two League titles, one French Cup, and one League cup in his two-year tenure. However, the board has sacked him based on European form which isn’t good enough for the club’s size.

Some have speculated that Pochettino will bring some Spurs talent to France when he takes over. The biggest name being thrown around at the moment is Dele Alli who is in the dark under Mourinho.

The midfielder was hotly tipped to be signed by the French side over summer but nothing materialised. Currently still at Spurs, Alli has only played a handful of games and has struggled to impress.

He is clearly not a favourite under Mourinho who recently publicly blamed him for being at fault for Stoke’s goal in the Carabao Cup.

He stated in an interview afterward, Alli created problems for his team.

“Yes, for me a player that plays in that position is a player that has to link and create and not to create problems for his own team,”

Much Needed Move For Alli

According to reports in France, Dele Alli is the priority target in the January transfer window. The BBC speculates that PSG will make a loan bid for the twenty-four-year-old.

The appointment of Pochettino will make this move all the more likely as the Englishman is desperate for a run of games.

The move will be vitally important for Alli that has fallen out of the England squad having previously been a regular. This potential move to a top European club could be the next step to jump-start his career again.

Euro 2021 is right around the corner, and Alli will want to make sure he’s in Southgate’s mind come summertime.

