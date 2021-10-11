Donohue announces Under-15 squad to face Poland

1,077 total views, 1,077 views today
Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-15 Head Coach Jason Donohue has named a 20-player squad for the upcoming week of football
The young under-15 team will go into a doubleheader of friendly fixtures against Poland in Dublin this week.
Ireland MU15s will play Poland MU15s at Richmond Park tomorrow, Tuesday, 12th October, and Thursday, 14th October.
It will be their first home games of the season having completed two recent matches away in Montenegro which saw Donohue’s side record a 2-0 victory and 1-0 loss in Podgorica.
🇮🇪✔ Kaylem Harnett of our U14 side at the Ireland U15 International training camp today! pic.twitter.com/Tgev1xFS2T
— Wexford FC (@WexfordFC) August 12, 2021
Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-15 squad
Goalkeepers: Joe Collins (Bray Wanderers), Jack Ellis (Shamrock Rovers)
Defenders: Olaf Boruc (Shamrock Rovers), Ivan Gramminschil (St. Patrick Athletic), Kaylem Harnett (Wexford), Daniel Mare (Shamrock Rovers), James Roche (Shamrock Rovers)
Midfielders: Marven Chan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Matthew Moore (Cork City), Sean Moore (Bohemians), Luke Mulligan (Dundalk), Luke O’Donnell (Derry City), Cathal O’Sullivan (Cork City), Richard Vodo (St. Patrick’s Athletic)
Forwards: Bez Agbontaen (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Christian Donlan-Goncalves (Mayo SL), Darragh Marshall (Shamrock Rovers), Mason Melia (Bray Wanderers), Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers), Denzel Obenge (Cork City)
International Friendly Fixtures
Tuesday, 12th October
Republic of Ireland MU15 v Poland MU15 – kicks off at 15:00 – Richmond Park
Thursday, 14th October
Republic of Ireland MU15 v Poland MU15 – kicks off at 15:00 – Richmond Park
