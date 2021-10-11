Donohue announces Under-15 squad to face Poland

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-15 Head Coach Jason Donohue has named a 20-player squad for the upcoming week of football

The young under-15 team will go into a doubleheader of friendly fixtures against Poland in Dublin this week.

Ireland MU15s will play Poland MU15s at Richmond Park tomorrow, Tuesday, 12th October, and Thursday, 14th October.

It will be their first home games of the season having completed two recent matches away in Montenegro which saw Donohue’s side record a 2-0 victory and 1-0 loss in Podgorica.

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-15 squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Collins (Bray Wanderers), Jack Ellis (Shamrock Rovers)

Defenders: Olaf Boruc (Shamrock Rovers), Ivan Gramminschil (St. Patrick Athletic), Kaylem Harnett (Wexford), Daniel Mare (Shamrock Rovers), James Roche (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Marven Chan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Matthew Moore (Cork City), Sean Moore (Bohemians), Luke Mulligan (Dundalk), Luke O’Donnell (Derry City), Cathal O’Sullivan (Cork City), Richard Vodo (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Forwards: Bez Agbontaen (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Christian Donlan-Goncalves (Mayo SL), Darragh Marshall (Shamrock Rovers), Mason Melia (Bray Wanderers), Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers), Denzel Obenge (Cork City)

International Friendly Fixtures

Tuesday, 12th October

Republic of Ireland MU15 v Poland MU15 – kicks off at 15:00 – Richmond Park

Thursday, 14th October

Republic of Ireland MU15 v Poland MU15 – kicks off at 15:00 – Richmond Park

 

