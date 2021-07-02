Euro 2020: Belgium v Italy, Team News, Betting, Prediction

Here is all you need to know about today’s Euro 2020 quarterfinal between Belgium and Italy

This be the second quarter-final of the tournament and RTE 2 will be showing the match at 20:00, today, Friday 2nd July, and on RTE Player.

This game takes place in between the two countries in the Munich Stadium in Germany.

Belgium comes into this game with five straight wins, topping Group B and beating Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16.

The Belgians made a problem for this game are the injuries to two of their main players, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne. Both players are doubtful for this game after both picked up leg injuries in their win against Portugal.

Italy outshines their opponents having won their last 12 games but are yet to face a Euros title contender in the competition. Their most challenging game was the Round of 16 win over Austria needing extra time.

The Italians will come full force into this game hoping that their strike force of Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile will keep scoring.

These two last faced each other at the last Euros in 2016 when Italy beat the Belgians in a group stage match 2-0.

These are two of the ‘teams to beat’ at the Euros and hopefully, this game will become a clash of the titans.

🇮🇹 Giaccherini & Pelle scored when Italy beat Belgium 2-0 at EURO 2016! 👊 Who'll come out on top tonight? 🤔#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/iOXHpyUCva — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 2, 2021

Predicted Line-ups

Belgium

Formation

3-4-2-1

Predicted Starting 11

Courtois (GK), Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen, Meunier, T. Hazard, Witsel, Tielemans, Mertens, Carrasco, Lukaku

Injuries/Suspensions

Hazard, De Bruyne, Mignolet, Castagne

Italy

Formation

4-3-3

Predicted Starting 11

Donnarumma (GK), Spinazzola, Florenzi, Chiellini, Bonucci, Veratti, Jorginho, Barella, Insigne, Immobile, Chiesa

Injuries/Suspensions

None

Matchday : Italy Vs Belgium pic.twitter.com/lN9HDWs6hV — HuyGraphic (@phdzn901) July 2, 2021

Betting

Italy looks to be narrow favorites with bookmakers’ odds of 13/10 to win.

For those who can’t choose who will win in 90 mins, a draw has odds of 2/1.

Belgium is the slightest of underdogs in this match with odds of 23/10.

Score Prediction

This is probably Belgium’s last chance with their golden generation, but it seems like they will not overcome this hurdle. With injuries to key players and with Italy have some of the best forms in recent football history, the Belgians will need courage and luck to win.

The Azzuri defense may know Lukaku very well but they won’t manage to keep him scoreless. Instead expect the full-time score to be 3-1 to Italy but Belgium will keep pushing until the end.

BELGIUM Vs ITALY, SWISS Vs SPAIN. Hello out there, Football is back once again. Good morning the footballing world, EURO2020. pic.twitter.com/uEFBaFlqmA — Jogoo la Shamba Mjini (@JMariotz) July 2, 2021

