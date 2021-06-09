Fantasy Football: The Best Bargains For Your Euro 2020 Fantasy Team

Continuing with the Euro 2020 fantasy football guide, we take a look at the best in-game bargains for your side.

This part of the guide is not confined to one single position, unlike the previous five.

However, we take a look at one bargain per position.

These are the best bargains for your fantasy team.

BARGAIN 1: DANIEL BACHMANN – AUSTRIA, €4.5m

Daniel Bachmann had a fantastic season in the EFL Championship with Watford.

The Austrian made 23 appearances and kept 13 clean sheets as he helped Watford get back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

In addition to this, Bachmann conceded only 13 goals in that time span.

He will be hugely important between the sticks for an Austrian side that needs to prove its worth on the international stage.

The first-choice Austrian goalkeeper is all yours for €4.5m.

KEVIN MBABU – SWITZERLAND, €5m

Kevin Mbabu is Wolfsburg’s wicked wing-back.

The Swiss star can play anywhere in defence and has come into his own in recent years.

He earned his place in the starting eleven for Switzerland at the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

Mbabu can light up the competition if called upon as his pace will stretch defences and open gaps.

His tackling is also not to be overlooked.

With this in mind, when you see him on a Swiss team sheet for Euro 2020, do not be surprised.

The 26-year-old can be on your team too for €5m.

RYAN GRAVENBERCH – NETHERLANDS, €5m

Ryan Gravenberch is one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

He bossed the midfield for Erik Ten Hag’s Ajax this season and will look to do so for the Dutch at the Euros.

Furthermore, his movement and ability are of a high level.

At just 19, Gravenberch will experience a lot more international tournaments as he gets older.

But his first one could be special.

ANDREAS CORNELIUS – DENMARK, €6m

Andreas Cornelius has an impressive national goalscoring haul for Denmark.

The Atalanta star who spent this season on loan at Parma has 10 goals in 30 games for the Danes, per Transfermarkt.

A goal against Bosnia on Sunday is a sign of what’s to come for the Danish forward.

After that, scoring a goal or two at the Euros would not be a surprise.

For €6m, you can have Cornelius in your fantasy side.

There are plenty of bargains in Euro 2020’s fantasy football game.

However, these four are some of the best.

Buy them and watch your team fly.

