Fantasy Football: Best Centre Backs For Your Euro 2020 Fantasy Team

Next up on our Euro 2020 fantasy football guide is centre backs.

If you missed part one, click here for the ultimate guide on goalkeepers for your team.

The centre of defence is a very important part of international football, and it can often be the reason why teams succeed.

There are many centre backs heading to the 2020 UEFA European Championship this summer, but who should make your fantasy side?

We have the answer.

PAU TORRES – SPAIN, €4.5m

Pau Torres will play at his major international tournament at the age of 22.

The defender is wise beyond his years and has shone for Unai Emery’s Villarreal this season.

In a group where Spain are favourites, the centre back will play alongside Aymeric Laporte, if the starting eleven against Portugal is anything to go by.

The defender will rack up the points for your fantasy side with his calm and composed attitude.

He is a cheap addition to your fantasy team at just €4.5m and will repay that and more with his performances.

ANTONIO RUDIGER – GERMANY, €5.5m

Antonio Rudiger has been brilliant since Thomas Tuchel took the reins at Chelsea.

The German central defender will be hungry for more silverware after winning the UEFA Champions League.

His heading ability and defending inside the 18-yard box is sure to rack up tons of points.

His height and strength will also help him to dominate the opposing strikers.

The tough centre half comes in at a relatively cheap €5.5m, given his talents.

FANTASY FOOTBALL FIND: ALESSANDRO BASTONI – ITALY, €4.5m

The fantasy football find for centre-back is Alessandro Bastoni.

Bastoni won Serie A this season with Inter Milan and was one of their best players throughout the season.

A calm defender with an eye for a pass, the Italian can impress on the international stage this summer.

He is valued at €54m by Transfermarkt.

However, only 3% of players have realised what a bargain he is.

At €4.5m, the 22-year-old will soothe your worries and help you get clear of your friends in the game.

