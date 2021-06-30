Euro 2020: Shevchenko’s Ukraine Book Date With England

Fourth-best third-placed side Ukraine scored a dramatic extra-time winner against 10-men Sweden to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Andriy Shevchenko’s side came into the game as the underdogs in the eyes of the bookies but sustained early pressure led to an opener courtesy of City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

A sumptuous ball from forward Andriy Yarmolenko put it on a plate for the 24-year-old, who volleyed it beyond Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Seb Larsson almost caught out Ukraine’s keeper Heorhiy Bushchan with a quick free-kick but the Ukrainian saved his blushes.

A few minutes before half-time, Alexander Isak laid the ball off for Sweden’s top scorer at Euro 2020, Emil Forsberg, who fired home from 25 yards out.

The Swede’s goal brought his tally for the tournament up to four, one behind current top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo and the Swedish single major tournament record holder Kennet Andersson.

3 – Emil Forsberg is the first Swedish player to score in three consecutive major tournament appearances since Kennet Andersson at the 1994 World Cup, who is also the only Swedish player to net more at a single major tournament than Forsberg's 4 at #EURO2020 (5 in 1994). Streak. pic.twitter.com/g9qA4l0n0b — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 29, 2021

Sweden showed their quality in the second half, dominating the game and coming close to finding a winner several times.

Forsberg hit the woodwork twice while Juventus prospect Dejan Kulusevski forced a save from Bushchan and could not convert a late chance.

The final last 16 tie of Euro 2020 became the fourth to go to extra time – the most-ever in a single knockout round in the competition.

Extra-time saw things change for the worse for the Scandinavians when their centre-back Marcus Danielson saw red for a reckless studs-up tackle.

It was the Swede’s first red card of his international career – a yellow was given at first before a VAR review changed referee Daniele Orsato’s mind.

Ukraine’s man-advantage helped them to gain momentum and retain possession throughout extra time.

Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskyi came close to scoring but scuffed his shot wide.

As the clock ticked and the full-time whistle for the end of extra-time drew near, penalties appeared to be the most likely option.

However, a stunning cross from Zinchenko found the head of Artem Dovbyk who headed in the winner in the dying moments of the game to make history for Ukraine.

121 – Timed at 120:37, Artem Dovbyk has scored the second-latest goal in European Championship history, behind Semih Sentürk v Croatia in 2008 (121:01), and the latest match-winning strike in the competition, overtaking Michel Platini v Portugal in 1984 (118:53). Gasp. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/LAXcVAAvxw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 29, 2021

Andriy Shevchenko’s side will be the first Ukraine side in the last eight of the European Championships, having become the first to reach the last 16 after their successful group stage.

Sweden failed to deliver on the promise of their Group E win and will go home without the chance to get revenge on England for their 2018 World Cup quarter-final loss.

Ukraine will play England on Saturday, July 3rd at the Stadio Olimpico at 8:00 pm.

