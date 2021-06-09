Fantasy Football: Top 10 Priciest Players In Euro 2020 Fantasy Football

To conclude our Euro 2020 fantasy football guide, we will discuss the most valuable players in the game.

The most valuable players in Euro 2020 fantasy football are seen as the best in the tournament.

We will rank the the top 10 most valuable players.

10) Eden Hazard – Belgium – €10m

Eden Hazard has endured a tough time at Real Madrid over the last two seasons.

There is still a magnificent player in there.

However, injuries have hampered his progress over in Spain.

The 2020 UEFA European Championship provides an opportunity for Hazard to get back on track.

9) Memphis Depay – Netherlands – €10m

Depay will move from Lyon this summer to a big club.

Euro 2020 gives the Dutch star a chance to show the fans of his future club what he can do.

He has looked lazy at times for Lyon but he will not lose focus for the Netherlands when there is silverware to be won.

8) Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – €10.5m

Kevin De Bruyne is hot off the heels of another PFA Player of the Year winning season.

To add to this, he also won the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

However, he will be looking to end the summer on a high after his UEFA Champions League final heartbreak.

He has the best shot at glory with Belgium that he has ever had.

7) Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – €10.5m

Bruno Fernandes comes into Euro 2020 following a largely successful individual season.

The Portuguese midfielder managed 27 goals and 16 assists across all competitions for Manchester United this season.

His form tailed off at the end of the season but a new challenge could bring his form back.

6) Romelu Lukaku – Belgium – €11m

Romelu Lukaku looks set to extend his Belgian goalscoring record throughout the European Championships as they go for glory.

The Inter Milan star has had the best year of his career and will want to cap it off with a trophy.

5) Antoine Griezmann – France – €11m

Antoine Griezmann shone in Euro 2016 but his career looks a little less bright this time around.

The Frenchman will be tasked with the number 10 role once again.

An improved 2020/21 season for the Frenchman can get even better.

He can use this tournament to remind everyone of his quality.

4) Harry Kane – England – €11.5m

It is a crime that Harry Kane was not awarded any of the individual accolades for the Premier League this season.

23 goals and 14 assists see him nailed on as England’s number nine for another major tournament.

This is England’s best chance since 2004 to win the competition and Kane will want to take that chance.

3) Robert Lewandowski – Poland – €11.5m

Robert Lewandowski is another striker who had a magnificent individual campaign.

Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller’s long-standing Bundesliga record for most goals in a single season.

The Pole scored 41 in 29 games and assisted seven times.

More goals will come this summer but how important will they be?

2) Kylian Mbappé – France – €12m

Joint-top is Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappé is France’s golden boy and can go two major international competitions without getting knocked out if France manages to go all the way.

Mbappé was an integral piece in France’s 2018 World Cup-winning cog and he will be integral if they are to win Euro 2020.

France’s star will continue to shine even if they are not successful.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal – €12m

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Kylian Mbappé at the top of the list.

Portugal and Ronaldo will be defending their title at Euro 2020 where they hope to repeat their 2016 feat.

Ronaldo will be vital in that plan and will look to get as many chances to score as he can.

Euro 2020’s fantasy football game praises the best in the tournament.

The high valuations help the excitement for Euro 2020 to grow, and grow it does.

