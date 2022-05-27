Five richest football players

2,006 total views, 2,006 views today

Being a good football player might not let you become very rich. Recently, athletes have been getting bigger amounts of money, however, talent does not always mean immediate financial success.

Based on celebritynetworth.com, forbes.com, and money.com, here is a list of the wealthiest football players in the world.

5. Wayne Rooney – $ 170 million

The peak of Rooney’s career is long gone, but even now, in 2022, he remains one of the world’s wealthiest footballers. The legendary Englishman made most of his capital playing for Manchester United. Through 13 seasons with the Red Devils, Wayne repeatedly concluded the contract, ultimately becoming the top player in the Premier League. His most considerable contract was worth about 15 million euros per year, and with advertising, he made 23.6 million dollars. In 2020, Rooney joined Derby County, as a player and coach. In January 2021 Wayne announced he officially stopped playing and became Derby’s full-time coach. All the updates on his career are available at Bookmaker Ratings India.

4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – $ 190 million

Zlatan is renowned for his eccentric attitude and playing for Inter from 2006 to 2009. From Inter, Ibra transferred to Barcelona and then back to Italy, to Milan. In 2012, Zlatan moved to PSG and has gradually become one of the richest footballers. In the course of the next five years, he acquired roughly 15 million euros a year – first at PSG, then at Manchester United. In 2017, Ibrahimovic settled on a lower pay of 6.5 million euros in Manchester United, and in 2018 he moved to the United States – to the American Los Angeles Galaxy. In 2022, 40-year-old Ibra plays for Milan and still shows a fantastic play for fair money. The Swede’s earnings currently are 6 million euros. Zlatan also earns in other ways, like, for example, advertising for Nivea, Nike, and Microsoft.

3. Neymar – $ 200 million

Neymar, after Messi and Ronaldo, is one of the main stars of his era. However, the Brazilian footballer has not yet opened his potential to a 100%. After an exceptional playing for Barcelona, ​​Neymar transferred to PSG. There he scored a lot but had a lot of trouble too. On the pitch, the Brazilian footballer often simulates and clashes with the judges, and off the field, he expresses that he wants to go back to Barcelona. Despite his difficult character, Neymar is among the most affluent football players in the world. PSG spent 222 million euros on the player and offered a generous salary – under the agreement, Neymar gets 70 million dollars per year and another 25 million for advertising.

2. Lionel Messi – $ 400 million

Considered by many the best footballer in history. In 2021 the Argentinean became a free agent after he had left Barcelona. Messi joined PSG soon after leaving Camp Nou. The French team offered Leo a $41 million net annual salary. The contract was signed for two years and can be extended for another year.

Cristiano Ronaldo – $ 500 million

In the summer of 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo became the most expensive player in EPL history when he signed a contract with Manchester United for two years. This way, he returned to England after over ten years with Real Madrid and Juventus. Although the Red Devils are not at their height at the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo should not worry about his funds. Much like Lionel Messi, Ronaldo has got a two-year contract with the possibility of an extension for another year.

