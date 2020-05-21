Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Former Man United player Jaap Stam has been appointed boss of MLS club FC Cincinnati. Stam has agreed to sign a deal at the club till 2021. The former Holland centre half since retiring has gone on to coach Reading FC, PEC Zwolle and Feyenoord.

Stam replaces Ron Jans, who incidentally, is also from Holland. However, Jans resigned from his position as head coach after an investigation into an alleged use of a racial slur. Stam is looking forward to the role and he told the clubs official website, “For myself, to get the opportunity to work in America and to work in MLS for a club like FC Cincinnati, it’s a dream,”. He continued, “I’ve always liked the country and I’ve always liked the mentality of the people in the States as well in what they’re trying to achieve”. Stam said it is a big challenge for him to do well at the club, I think they’ve already done a great job”. “Getting results and working together with the fans and everybody already working within the club, for me it’s a big challenge to do well.”

Gerard Nijkamp, general manager at the club also highly spoke of 47 year old Stam. He said, “He has an extensive background in being part of some of the most successful clubs in the world as a player and has also proven that he can guide teams through transitionary periods as a head coach”. “I have full confidence that he will be successful at FC Cincinnati and will be a great fit to carry out our established playing philosophy and guide the club to achieve future successes,”.

Jeff Berding, President of the club said, We’re happy to welcome Jaap to Cincinnati and look forward to him leading us as we start a new chapter of our club story.”

Stam has signed a deal to keep him at the club till December 31st 2021. However, there is an option of an extension for a further year. Stam’s assistant will be Said Bakkati. He worked with Stam at Jong Ajax, Reading, Zwolle and Feyenoord. He also played professional football spanning 15 years. Playing mainly in the Dutch Eredivisie for Heerenveen, Go Ahead Eagles, Zwolle, Emmen and Den Haag.