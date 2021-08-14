Furious fans react to embarrassing Brentford defeat

1 total views, 1 views today

The story continues, Arsenal lose again but this time to Brentford, in their first game in the top flight in over 70 years

Last season the Gunners had a record low of finishing in ninth place, outside of the European places and without any cup silverware. It was their worst year in the entire history of the Premier League and this season has started off badly.

Yesterday Arsenal travelled to Brentford for the opening game of the season. Before kick-off, they were already on the back foot as captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and striker Alexandre Lacazette were ruled out with illness.

With Eddie Nketiah already injured, Arteta was forced to start young forward Folarin Balogun. Arsenal’s starting team had an average age of 24.

The highlight of the match from Arsenal’s point of view was the return of young English winger Bukayo Saka who was given a standing ovation when he was substituted on.

Brentford was comfortably the better side as they won 2-0. First, there was a smart finish Sergi Canos and then a Christian Norgaard header to seal the tie.

Although the Gunners finished the game with 65 per cent possession and 22 shot, only four needed to be saved. Nicolas Pepe nearly scored in the final few minutes but every other shot landed easily in the keeper’s gloves.

"It's just Arsenal." — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2021

Naturally, former players and fans have shown their frustration towards the side. Arsenal legend Ian Wright released a tweet about the disgust he felt towards the performance.

But for real though. It's the opening game of the season and you can't match the intensity?!!! You know for months what we gonna be up against! Pre-match I said we'd be happy with a draw! A draw!! That's where we are! But to not even match them? Just passing sideways. Kmt. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 13, 2021

Many fans have already begun the shouts for manager Mikel Arteta to lose his job. He will have questions to answer in the coming days, and if he cannot improve then he might be given as warm of an exit as his predecessor Unai Emery.

Things do not get much easier for the Gunners as their next two games are against the Premier League winners and the Champions League winners.

Arsenal will next face Chelsea at home at 16:30 on Sunday the 22nd of August.

A Brentford fan is in tears at full-time after winning their first top-flight game for 74 years 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rd9QcdVqnj — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) August 13, 2021

