Half Man City Squad Contact Covid: The Premier league side points covid incidents to hotel stay in London following Carabao Cup tie.

Manchester City has been crippled by the rate of recent Covid 19 positive tests through the staff and squad. The Christmas period showed signs of worse matters to come as two players and members of staff fell ill.

These were later revealed to be striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker. The two players will miss the next three games with a possible return on January 6th. The Club issued a statement after their positive tests:

“All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine,”

Both were to isolate for ten days with Citie’s league fixture against Everton in doubt. After their positive tests accompanied with two members of staff, the Premier league met to discuss postponing their next fixture.

However, as a result, their game against the Toffee’s was then canceled after a vote. This left Everton outraged as the game was called off just four hours before kick-off. The match was set to be played in front of 2000 home fans at Goodison Park. The Toffee’s issued a statement to their fans voicing their disappointment:

“Everton Football Club regret the postponement of tonight’s match against Manchester City – not only for the 2,000 fans who would have been attending but for supporters on Merseyside and across the world.”

Called Off Again

Manchester City’s next fixture against Chelsea in the league has also now been thrown into doubt as more contact covid. The match is due to be held this coming Sunday at 4:15, but five more players are now ill.

An increase in positive tests in the side has led to the closure of their training ground mid-week. When asked about the players missing Pep said:

“Five right now. Five players are isolating for 10 days. The first cases that were released it was two players and three more the second time.”

These five players accompanied by Jesus and Walker bring the total case numbers to seven first-team players. For the moment, coaches and members of staff that tested positive are limited to two. When Pep was asked mid-week which five players contacted the virus he replied:

“I don’t think the Premier League allow us to name the players. We have to respect the privacy of the players maybe. You will see the line-ups and three important players not there, so you will know exactly but I’m not allowed to tell you.”

The Source Identified

Many are wondering where such a spike occurred within the City squad, however, officials may have an answer. The officials at the club believe the virus swept through the squad after their hotel stay during the Carabao Cup.

The cup tie against Arsenal in late December resulted in a four-one win, but staying in London afterwards proved costly. A source from the Sun said:

“Players spend an awful lot of time together. The club is stringent with following protocols, but it shows how easily it spreads. Now the concern is even more players will test positive.”

Pep’s side is due to be tested on Saturday, the day before the Chelsea game. This could spell huge danger to cities season if more players come back positive.

