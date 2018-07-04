How to pick the best sportsbook for the new season

With the new season of football coming up, sports betting will be well on its way as soon as the games start. For every English Premier League fan, it will be an exciting time as online betting also starts to heat up. This means that you will be spoilt for choice because there will be a lot of betting sites offering the best possible odds for you to place your bets.

Getting familiar with the league

The English Premier League is arguably the most popular football league around the world. There will be a wide coverage from a lot of networks allowing you to take the time to educate yourself about the game.

For some who are uninitiated, betting on the English Premier League is not as complicated as it seems. There are 20 teams playing in the League and each team plays 38 games during the season which starts in August and ends in May of the following year. Three points will be awarded to a team that wins and one point if the game is a draw.

It may be surprising to someone who is not familiar with the league that there is no championship game at the end of the season. The teams that finish in the top four will play in the UEFA Champions League. This alone is enough to attract a large following when it comes to online betting.

How do you find the best sportsbook?

Since the League is quite popular, there is no shortage of excellent opportunities for online bettors. New UK Sportsbook LaBa360 is a newcomer on the scene and is another addition to the long roster of betting sites catering to football fans.

Here is what you should look for when choosing an online betting site for the English Premier League:

• Check if the website is fully legal and regulated when it comes to sports betting. Some of the signs that should warn you that the site is not reputable are that there is very little information about the organisation such as address, phone number, operating license, and the like. If possible, bet only on some of the most established sites with years of operation.

• Another characteristic of a good online sports betting site is the number of sports events available to bet on. Look for one with the most variety to increase your betting odds.

• The betting site should also offer a variety of deposit options for your payment. For example, the site should accept bank deposits, credit card payments, and other secure payment options. Look for encryption whenever you enter your banking details as well.

• Another factor that sets apart a good betting site from a bad one is the availability of promotions. If the betting site has some attractive promotions and big sign-up bonuses, this means that they have the capacity to provide a good payout.

Online sports betting sites are becoming increasingly popular as more people are starting to discover the enjoyment of betting on their favourite teams.