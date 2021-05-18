‘Irish Messi’ included in Ireland u19 training camp squad

Tom Moran’s 35-man squad was announced today, including former Barcelona and Liverpool man Zak Gilsenan.
Once dubbed the ‘Irish Messi’ during his time at Barcelona, Zak Gilsenan has been included in an underage Ireland squad for the first time having previously turned out for Australia – the country of his birth.
Tom Mohan’s 35-man Ireland u19 training squad was revealed today, including a number of interesting names.
One of the more reputable names included in the squad is 16-year-old Josh Ireland, son of former Irish international Stephen. Ireland previously represented England at u15 level, showing just how highly rated he is.
Sheffield United man Leo Gaxha, who most recently represented Albania, will also link up with the side. Gaxha is of Albanian heritage but was born and spent the majority of his life growing up in Kerry.
Recently named Watford Academy Player of the Season Bosun Lawal has also been included in the squad. The defender/midfielder had a fantastic season at underage level and big things are expected of him at the club.
The players have already met up and had their first session yesterday. The camp is set to last for 3 days, meaning players will return to their clubs tomorrow.
All players in this selection ply their trade overseas with a domestic based squad expected to be announced soon.
The full list is as follows:
Aaron O’Reilly (Aston Villa), Connor Barratt (Birmingham City), Will Blease (Blackburn Rovers), Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers), Rio McEvoy (Bolton Wanderers), Ruairi Behan (Burnley), Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion), Jay McGrath (Coventry City), Fionn O’Brien (Coventry City), Noah Watson (Crystal Palace), Ola Ibrahim (Derby County), Cian Kelly Caprani (Derby County), Cian Coleman (Leeds United), Ben Andreucci (Leeds United), Arlo Doherty (Leicester City), Billy Brooks (Lincoln City), Matthew Boylan (Lincoln City), Ed McJannett (Luton Town), Owen Mason (Mansfield Town), Calum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough), Sam Blair (Norwich City), Osakpolor Solomon (Nottingham Forest), Josh Seary (Preston North End), Harry Nevin (Preston North End), Jacob Slater (Preston North End), Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Harvey Cullinan (Sheffield United), Leonardo Gaxha (Sheffield United), Luke Pearce (Southampton), Noah Jauny (Stade Brestois), David Okagbue (Stoke City), Joshua Ireland (Stoke City), Sam Knowles (Stoke City), Caden Kelly (Sunderland), Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur), Bosun Lawal (Watford), Joe O’Shaugnessy (Wolves).