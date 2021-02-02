Jürgen Klopp confirms Matip and van Dijk to miss remainder of season

The Liverpool boss has casted doubts over the pair’s ability to regain fitness in the coming months.

Hopeful Liverpool fans have been dealt a blow over the past 24 hours as Jürgen Klopp confirmed that Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are very unlikely to play again during the 2020/21 season.

Van Dijk suffered a devastating ACL injury in October but seemed to be making good progress off the field, leading some optimistic Liverpool fans to believe his return to action would come sooner rather than later.

“In the moment, I don’t know where these things are coming from – nobody really, no doctor, nobody really told me there’s a chance for Virgil to play in this season again.

“I don’t want to say that’s absolutely impossible but it’s not likely. It’s not likely. We don’t have to discuss these things really”, said Klopp on the Dutch international’s injury situation.

Klopp had even more bleak news on Joel Matip’s injury, saying to the official club site: “Unfortunately, we found out now after everybody looked at it that Joel will be out for the rest of the season.”

He did however confirm that Matip would be available for the next pre-season, which would suggest that van Dijk will also be ready.

Liverpool have, of course, strengthened their defensive area with the acquisition of Ben Davies from Preston and loan signing of Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04.

The pair should provide much needed experience and quality to Liverpool’s backline. Klopp has been relying on makeshift centre backs in the form of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as well as the inexperienced Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips in recent months.

Liverpool play Brighton tomorrow evening so it’s likely that at least one of the new signings will make their debut in a Liverpool kit.

