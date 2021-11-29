Juventus is the most famous club in Italy

1,106 total views, 1,106 views today

Italian Serie A is famous for great clubs that are respected all over the world. However, Juventus stands out especially from the rest, because the team leads with a large gap in the championships won. All scores soccer can be found on the verified statistical portal. There are not only live matches available here, but also information about completed games.

Juventus was founded in 1897 by common students. They wanted to establish a club that would compete with the much-vaunted English teams. The first title did not have to wait long, and already 8 years after the foundation, the Old Signora became the winner of the Serie A title. Then, almost every year, Juventus won at least some trophy, and step by step a great team was born.

The Old Signora has plenty of achievements, but the main ones should be mentioned here:

Champion of Italy — 36 times;

Italian Cup winner — 14;

Italian Super Cup winner — 9.

Juventus also won the UEFA Cup three times and only managed to win the Champions League twice. Since 1923, Turin has been under the ownership of the Agnelli family. The club is always considered one of the favorites in any tournament. That is why the scores of this soccer club should be followed on the excellent statistical portal. The information is available for free and can be viewed from any device.

The best Juventus coaches in history

Giovanni Trapattoni is considered one of the best Juventus coaches. It is very interesting that even as a football player, he spent more time at Milan. However, it was by training the Old Signora that he achieved unprecedented success. The last place in the coaching career was the Irish national team, and now Trapattoni is no longer working. Watch Serie A fixtures on the reliable statistical portal so as not to miss important information about your favorite club.

Also, among the most successful coaches, the following should be mentioned:

Massimiliano Allegri;

Marcello Lippi;

Antonio Conte.

These coaches have written their names into the history of the club, winning numerous trophies. Massimiliano Allegri can now significantly improve his achievements. It is worth following Serie A and fixtures on the reliable portal so as not to miss important moments and be aware of up-to-date information about your favorite teams. Juventus is almost always in the status of the favorite, but the cherished Champions League has not been submitted to Torino for a long time. It is this tournament that is considered one of the most important for the Old Signora. The Agnelli family regularly strengthens the squad, but in the result, they achieve little success in the best European Cup in the world.

