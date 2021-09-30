Kenny names 26 man squad for upcoming games

3 total views, 3 views today
Ireland national football team manager Stephen Kenny has officially released the 26-man squad that will face Azerbaijan and Qatar
The Ireland boss has named some surprises in the squad as well as handing out possible first senior caps to some players.
Captain Seamus Coleman will miss out on the matches due to a hamstring injury he sustained while playing for Everton. He has been replaced in the squad with young defender Nathan Collins who moved to Burnley this season but is yet to make an appearance.
Fulham defender Cyrus Christie is also named in the squad mainly due to the injury of West Brom centre half Dara O’Shea. Celtic’s Liam Scales was unlucky not to get a call up after recent showings in the Scottish Premiership.
Midfielders Jason Molumby and Alan Browne have also not been included in this November international’s squad.
Wigan Athletic striker Will Keane has received his first international call-up to Ireland having scored four goals in the opening nine matches of the League One season.
Full squad announcement here #Ireland #football #soccer pic.twitter.com/zmOSNS6BcV
— Will Dalton (@WillDalton01) September 30, 2021
Ireland Men’s National Team Squad
Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth FC), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool FC), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)
Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Cyrus Christie (Fulham FC), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Ryan Manning (Swansea FC), Andrew Omabamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley)
Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jason Knight (Derby City), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Harry Arter (Charlton Athletic)
Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United)
This morning on Soccer AM, Robbie Keane proved he is still Ireland's best strikerpic.twitter.com/PdqLEH1zG1
— Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) September 11, 2021
Ireland will play Azerbaijan first in a World Cup qualifier. The match kicks of at 17:00 on Saturday 9th October in Tel Aviv.
They will then return home to play World Cup hosts Qatar in a friendly. That game starts at 19:45 on Tuesday 12th October.
To read more in-depth and up-to-date Ireland and international football news, click here.