Leeds looking for next Van Dijk in Celtic

Celtic have produced some brilliant defenders in recent years and Leeds United believe they have found the next great in Leo Hjelde

The injury to centreback Diego Llorente last week has shown that Leeds can be vulnerable at the back. A poor second-half display saw them ransacked by a classy Manchester United side.

Cooper and Struijk could not deal with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba as they scored five passed with Whites’ defense. The Leeds senior and U23 sides are now looking for new talent abroad to be the future leader of the club.

They have shown great interest in Celtic’s young defender Leo Hjelde. Although he is only 17 years old, he has senior team experience in the Scottish Premiership. He appeared 12 times while on loan at Ross County last season, as well as scoring his first senior goal.

Hjelde showed his flexibility, appearing both in the center and the left side of the defense in his stay.

The teenager joined Celtic from Rosenborg FC’s youth side and he has been a part of Norway’s underage teams since U16. He is highly rated amongst the up-and-coming Norweigan youth that is destined for greatness in the next few years.

Hjelde is a physically large player, standing at 6’2”. For a young player, he has a good aerial presence and is willing to play the ball with his feet.

If the move goes through with his transfer value estimated under €1 million it will be unlikely that he jumps straight into the first team. A spot has opened up in the U23 team after Olly Casey moved to Blackpool.

He could improve as a player in the Premier League 2 before making the leap into top-flight football when he is a bit older.

There is a lot expected of young Hjelde, it will be interesting to see if he can live up to the hype.

