Leeds v Crystal Palace – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

Marcelo Bielsa welcomes Patrick Viera’s impressive Crystal Palace side to West Yorkshire in this Round 14 midweek clash in the Premier League

Leeds v Crystal Palace will kick-off at 20:15 tonight, Tuesday 30th November in Elland Road. Referee Kevin Friend will take charge of the tie.

Bielsa will finally be happy when he saw his star striker Patrick Bamford return to training this weekend. The English forward is also accompanied by Luke Ayling as Robin Koch is the only player remaining on the injury list.

Leeds still sits just above the relegation zone after drawing against Brighton at the weekend. The Whites will soon be in dire need of their third win of the season and Bielsa will be looking for it tonight.

Crystal Palace has become a surprising force in the Premier League this year since Patrick Viera was named manager. They sit in 11th place only four points off the sixth spot but also only four points above 17th place Leeds.

At the weekend, they lost out to Steven Gerrards Aston Villa team 2-1. Despite this loss, they are undefeated in the seven other matches, scoring nine goals in five games. Youngster Conor Gallagher has proven to be their shining light this year and an early contender for Young Player of the Year.

This has been a tense and even matchup over the last decade. They have faced each other eight times between the Premier League and Championship since 2010. Leeds United has won four of the ties, while two games have ended in draws and Crystal Palace won two.

Last season the two teams split the points with a win at home each. They last played in February where the Whites won 2-0.

📆 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐥𝐲…

Jack and Patrick struck in our last meeting with Crystal Palace, a 2-0 win at Elland Road pic.twitter.com/iN6Cw4f9GZ — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 30, 2021

Leeds v Crystal Palace Probable Starting Teams

Leeds United

Formation

4-1-4-1

Probable Starting 11

Meslier (GK), Firpo, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling, Phillips, James, Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo.

Injuries / Suspensions

Koch (Hip)

Crystal Palace

Formation

4-3-3

Probable Starting 11

Guaita (GK), Mitchell, Guehi, Tomkins, Ward, Kouyaté, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Eze, Benteke, Zaha.

Injuries / Suspensions

McArthur (Hamstring), Anderson (Hamstring), Ferguson (Achilles tendon)

Patrick Viera, Steven Gerrard, Michael Carrick and Mikel Arteta all managed in the Premier League this past weekend 😳😱.

Feeling old yet?🥺😕#PL #CRYAVL #ARSNEW #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/Tlvv1Majnl — Tunnel Television (@Tunneltvmedia) November 29, 2021

Leeds v Crystal Palace Match Betting

Leeds United to win: 7/5

Draw: 9/4

Crystal Palace to win: 2/1

Score Prediction

Home advantage will play a big part in this fixture as the Elland Road faithful will drive on a nearly full-strength team. For one of the first times this season, Marcelo Bielsa will have a full team to pick from and it will show in their energy and speed.

Expect this game to end 3-2 to Leeds United.

⚪️ Leeds have won each of their last five home league games against Crystal Palace@LUFC | #LEECRY | #PL pic.twitter.com/HHON91Rt2N — Premier League (@premierleague) November 30, 2021

