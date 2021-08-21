Liverpool Earn Second Win Of The Season In Front Of Home Fans

4 total views, 4 views today

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley

Liverpool dispatched Burnley in their first home fixture of the 2021/22 season to maintain a 100% record after the first two games.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were made to work for their result as Burnley looked dangerous in the final third but either could not find the finishing touch or were offside.

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas showed his quality with a Robertson-esque cross finding the head of centre-forward Diogo Jota, who headed home in front of the Kop.

Moments before, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and goalkeeper Alisson denied the visitors an unexpected lead with some stellar defensive work.

It was Burnley’s poor defending that allowed Jota the space to nod in the opener as centre-back Ben Mee moved away from Jota and left the goalscorer free in the middle of the box.

Liverpool were denied a second by VAR as midfielder Harvey Elliott, in his first Premier League start for the side, linked up with winger Mohamed Salah who curled the ball into the net.

Salah was deemed to be in an offside position and the goal was disallowed – this seemed to wake Burnley up.

Sean Dyche’s side pressed for an equaliser but went in at half-time without one to their name.

Striker Ashley Barnes put the ball into the home side’s net but his finish was ruled offside.

As time went on, Burnley’s pressure began to disintegrate and Liverpool gained the foothold in the match that they had searched for.

Sadio Mané secured the win for his side after Trent played the Senegalese forward in on goal.

The Liverpool full-backs were key to the side’s seventh win on the trot in the competition.

Liverpool will now look to next week’s game against Chelsea at Anfield before the first international break of the season.

The side return to action on Saturday, August 28th at 5:30 pm.

