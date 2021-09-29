Liverpool RB Trent AA May Miss October Internationals – Klopp

9 total views, 9 views today

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recent injury, an adductor issue that he picked up previous to the side’s trip to Porto.

Alexander-Arnold did not travel to the Portuguese city with the side as a result of his injury and may be out for several weeks.

Liverpool beat Porto 5-1 in yet another strong European night for the side at the Estadio do Dragao in Group B of the UEFA Champions League.

Veteran star and club vice-captain James Milner filled in for the 21-year-old on the right side of the defence and impressed once again – a common occurrence for the English utility player.

Milner is set to retain his starting berth in the side when Liverpool host Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Klopp spoke to liverpoolfc.com about Trent’s injury and the timeframe for his return: “So the situation when you play Saturday and Tuesday, the players who start the game – which Trent obviously did – have on Sunday no training, they have recovery.

“On Monday, the only session we have together, we pretty much walk through the things. We have meetings and on the pitch, we just show the difference between the opponents, so there was no intensity really in the session.

“But Trent anyway in the middle of the session felt his adductor and in that area he has now a little injury.

“Obviously, when you have something with your muscle, it’s not likely for Sunday – no muscle injury heals that quick. After that, it’s internationals.

“I don’t want to make the decision for him but what I heard, I don’t think it will be possible for him to be with the national team – but the other people have to decide that in the end. But hopefully, after that he will be ready again, but we don’t know exactly.”

