Liverpool VC James Milner praises ‘great day’s work’ against Atletico

Liverpool midfielder and vice-captain James Milner has praised the side for their win against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League.

The six-time winners came out on top in a hectic Group B battle at the Wanda Metropolitano in the Spanish capital to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 season.

It was Liverpool’s second-ever win against the Spanish champions and their first since April 2010.

Liverpool now sit five points ahead of Porto and last night’s opponents on nine points in the group table and a win against Atletico at Anfield would seal a spot in the last 16.

Milner praised his team for getting three points at Atletico’s home ground – the side had struggled against them in Spain back in March of last year.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the number seven said: “Obviously it’s a tough place to come, a well-organised team, difficult to play against, passionate fans, passionate manager.

“It’s not just the football side of things, obviously it’s the atmosphere and everything that goes with it. So to come here and get three points is a great day’s work.”

Liverpool now need only two points to confirm their place in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League for the fifth time in a row under Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseyside team have never failed to progress past the group stage under the German manager.

If they were to miss out on a spot in the Round of 16, a spot in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League is confirmed after their win last night and Porto’s victory over AC Milan.

“Now we’re in a strong position in the group but we need to keep our foot down and keep this run of form going.

“We’ve got plenty of games coming up thick and fast, so we need to keep performing and putting in the performances.”

