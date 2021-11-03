Manchester City v Club Brugge – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

7 total views, 7 views today

Manchester City play host to Club Brugge in their first reverse fixture of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League season.

Manchester City put five past the Belgian champions away from home and will be aiming for another convincing win tonight in only their second-ever meeting.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, will be hoping to pile pressure on last season’s runners-up with a win that would take them above Manchester City in the table.

Only three points separate first and third in Group A and for that reason City boss Guardiola has dubbed it the biggest game of City’s week – a week which includes a Manchester derby.

“It’s much more important this game than the United game,” Pep said at yesterday’s pre-match press conference.

“This game would be an incredible step towards qualifying for the Champions League last 16 while in the Premier League, there are many games – here [there are] just six with three left.

“They are decisive. Games three and four are the most important and you have to take them seriously to make a step forward in our qualification.

“Of course. Brugge are going to adjust – the manager [Philippe Clement] saw the game [in Belgium]. They will punish us and we have to get better.

“It will be a completely different game tomorrow.”

Ferran Torres is Manchester City’s only long-term injury worry and he will miss the game as a result.

Club Brugge have no injury worries and have brought a 21-man squad with them to Manchester.

Teams

Manchester City – Predicted (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Jesus, Foden, Grealish.

Club Brugge – Predicted (4-3-3): Mignolet; Mata, Nkosi, Mechele, Maouassa; Rits, Vormer, Vanaken; Lang, Dost, De Ketelaere.

Odds

Manchester City 1/12

Draw 9/1

Club Brugge 22/1

Where To Watch

The match will kick-off at 8 pm and will be available to watch on both BT Sport 3 and LiveScore.

