Manchester City v Wycombe – Preview, Lineups, Odds, Where To Watch

Manchester City kick-off their quest to reach a tenth final in the EFL Cup and win their ninth when they face off against League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

City have started the season strongly, even with a few hiccups, and sit three points off the top of the Premier League table.

Wycombe Wanderers come into the third round off the back of two wins via penalties against League Two opposition and face an uphill battle to beat Pep Guardiola’s men.

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan picked up an injury in his side’s goalless draw against Southampton at the weekend and joins the long list of injury concerns for the club this season.

Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko have all been sidelined in recent weeks.

Manchester City will have been expected to rotate regardless of injuries but young players may be given a chance as a result of the squad’s current fitness.

Liam Delap and Cole Palmer could earn starts for the cup holders as they mount their challenge for five-in-a-row.

Zack Steffen, Fernandinho and Phil Foden are among the stars set to play against a side that includes veteran striker Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Wycombe, a side who haven’t won a game in 90 minutes in the league cup since 2006, are the side tasked with dislodging the grip of a side who have not lost in the competition in five years.

The Wanderers are focused on the league this season after suffering relegation back to the third tier of English football in the last campaign.

According to the club site, the team is expected to be rotated before an important clash with MK Dons on Saturday.

However, Republic of Ireland international Daryl Horgan could make an appearance against the Premier League champions.

Lineups

Man City – last match (4-3-3): Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C) (De Bruyne 65′), Gundogan, Bernardo (Foden 72′), Sterling, Grealish, Jesus (Mahrez 67′).

Wycombe Wanderers – last match (4-1-3-2): Stockdale; Grimmer, Stewart, Tafazolli, Jacobson; Thompson; McCleary, Scowen, Obita; Vokes, Horgan.

Odds

Man City 1/14

Draw 10/1

Wycombe Wanderers 18/1

Where To Watch

Manchester City – Wycombe will kick-off at 7:45 pm. The match will not be shown live on TV. You can follow minute-by-minute updates on ManCity.com and the Man City App through the Matchday Centre, or over on Twitter: @ManCity. Wycombe’s twitter will also provide updates.

