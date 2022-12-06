Manchester United getting ready for busy winter transfer window

1,814 total views, 2 views today

Cristiano Ronaldo is already gone, after kicking open the doors at Old Trafford to expose an immense level of dissatisfaction, burning his bridges and fanning the flames on the way out.

His departure was by “mutual consent” according to the official club statement, although Manchester United will be content now that situation is resolved, weighing up their options in the upcoming January transfer window.

There will certainly be a considerable chunk of change available, thanks to getting the Portuguese superstar off the wage bill, while manager Erik ten Hag seems intent on continuing his rebuild of the team. This could potentially lead to a revolving door of activity throughout January, as the Dutchman aims to move on players he considers to be surplus to requirements, whilst seeking to bring in replacements and additions more to his liking.

Chase is on for Cody Gakpo

Playing a starring role at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands, 23-year-old Cody Gakpo has become one of the most impressive players at the tournament, which has inevitably rekindled the interest of Manchester United again. They made firm enquiries to PSV Eindhoven and his agents last summer, although attention eventually turned elsewhere, when the signing of Brazilian forward Antony became a priority.

Talks have resumed again claim numerous UK media outlets, who believe that Gakpo moving to the Red Devils is practically a foregone conclusion, although contrasting reports in other countries might suggest otherwise. Real Madrid also have their sights on Gakpo, according to popular Spanish sports newspaper Marca, which could spark a bidding war. Valued at almost €60 million by PSV, the Old Trafford hierarchy will need to lock down any deal swiftly.

Uncertainty surrounding Jadon Sancho

Hailed as being amongst the most highly talented English players of his generation, Jadon Sancho arrived at Manchester United with much excitement, along with a hefty €85 million price-tag paid to Borussia Dortmund in 2021. But aside from some rare glimpses of what he can offer, the 22-year-old has yet to match expectations. Indeed, concerns over form and fitness led to him being left out of the England squad for the World Cup.

Interestingly, when the United squad jetted to Spain this week for a mid-season training camp, Sancho was also left back in Manchester, focusing on an individual training programme. Questioning whether there is more to that decision and reading between the lines, Get Football News Germany believe Sancho might return to Borussia Dortmund, who already have a track record of buying back former players at a reduced cost.

Joao Felix could be too expensive

Immediately after the departure of one Portuguese star, stories continually appear linking another with a switch to Manchester United, who are said to be monitoring the situation of Joao Felix at Spanish club Atletico Madrid. Clearly, the Red Devils could be placing a great emphasis on attacking reinforcements in January, although any move for this 23-year-old international are met with mixed reports.

One story in Metro says that Atletico are willing to sell Felix during the winter transfer window, but only if they can recoup most of their original €126 million investment, based upon the fee paid to Benfica for the player in 2019. Nevertheless, alternative reports claim that while United are certainly interested, they are unwilling to pay such a high price, which means plenty of haggling to do and the possibility of an initial deal on loan.

Key period for Anthony Martial

Amidst all the reports linking Erik ten Hag with interest in various forward, the Manchester United boss might actually decide to stick with options already available, providing he becomes convinced that Anthony Martial can show more consistency. The numbers are good, given the Frenchman has contributed two goals and two assists in five appearances, three of which were from the bench, although those numbers also highlight his key issue.

Martial has been plagued by injury problems, which arguably contributed towards his omission from the France squad for the World Cup, despite the absence of other important attacking players. The 27-year-old played in back-to-back games for United just before the Premier League break, suggesting his fitness troubles may now be a thing of the past, and he could be the ready-made solution his boss is looking for.

