Manchester United v Manchester City – Preview, Teams, Odds, TV

5 total views, 5 views today

Manchester United welcome inter-city rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford for the first Manchester derby of the season in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Manchester United have bounced back from their heavy home defeat to Liverpool with a win and a draw against Tottenham Hotspur and Atalanta respectively.

However, Manchester City will be a huge test for the Red Devils as they aim to break into the early title race, which involves City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side have encountered some tough results as well in recent times – they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by former Manchester United boss David Moyes and his current team West Ham United, ending a five-year streak without defeat in the competition.

Former Citizen Patrick Vieira led Crystal Palace to a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium but the Sky Blues come into the math with a win most recently under their belt.

The English champions smashed Club Brugge 4-1 in a performance that perfectly showcased the effectiveness of Guardiola’s 2-3-5 formation in attack (from a 4-3-3 starting formation) as Joao Cancelo got a hattrick of assists to help his side to victory.

United, on the other hand, needed their commercial juggernaut to save them once again.

They will be without star defender Raphael Varane for the derby after he was pulled during the draw with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, while fellow centre-back Victor Lindelof’s progress will be monitored.

Paul Pogba will serve the second game of a three-match ban after his red card in the 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

City defender John Stones is set to stand in for Aymeric Laporte, who is also serving a ban for a sending off.

Ferran Torres is still sidelined after suffering a metatarsal injury and Kyle Walker will need to be assessed ahead of the match.

Forward Liam Delap has an ankle problem.

Teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1) – Predicted: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Manchester City (4-3-3) – Predicted: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.

Odds

Manchester United 7/2

Draw 14/5

Manchester City 7/10

Where To Watch

The match will kick-off at 12:30 pm on Saturday and will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com