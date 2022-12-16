Mark Sykes Explains His Change of Allegiance

1,502 total views, 1,502 views today

No matter who you are or where you’re from, it’s no secret that the Republic of Ireland, and Northern Ireland have a long and contentious history. With that in mind, a footballer switching from one team to another would always generate controversy.

However, that didn’t stop Republic of Ireland star Mark Sykes from doing just that in 2020. Following his debut against Malta, he explains the reasons behind his controversial decision.

Making history

According to stats from NBC Sports, the FIFA World Cup 2022 averaged 2.6 million viewers across its first 24 games. That’s a 24 percent increase from the 2018 tournament, so it’s fair to say the eyes of the world are watching.

It’s not just our television screens we’re glued to. As this infographic from ExpressVPN shows, sports streaming in the UK is also hugely popular. Football is the most watched sport among online audiences, closely followed by golf, rugby, cricket, and Formula 1. All this means is that it’s a bold man who can switch from one rival team to another without feeling pressure from all sides. 25-year-old Mark Sykes is that man, having debuted for Ireland in their recent match against Malta. His decision was not only contentious but historic, with Sykes becoming the first Belfast native to play for the team since the 1940s.

His performance was undoubtedly impressive, which should come as little surprise given the midfielder’s progress in recent years. Steadily honing his craft, he’s gained in skill and prowess throughout his time at various teams, finally being signed by Bristol City last summer.

While his recent track record made an Ireland debut seemingly inevitable to onlookers, what wasn’t as clear cut was which team Sykes would play for. That’s because he previously competed for Northern Ireland at the U21 level.

If there were one clue as to the direction Sykes would take, it was his choice to ignore several call-ups to Northern Ireland’s senior team prior to 2020, when he officially switched his allegiance to the Boys in Green.

An official Republic of Ireland player



Sykes’ decision to change sides prompted plenty of backlashes, both when it was announced in 2020 and ahead of his recent debut. However, he explained that it felt right to him.

Speaking to the BBC, Sykes described his choice of the senior team as a “no-brainer”, saying that when he was younger, he’d had little opportunity to be part of anything regarding the Republic of Ireland. Coming from a low-income background, he could not access specialist soccer schools or travel back and forth to Dublin.

He also admitted the nationality side of things had seemed less important as a teenager and young adult but that this had changed as he’d gotten older and begun to understand its import.

In his statement, Sykes praised his time with Northern Ireland, saying he didn’t have a bad word to say about the team. Nonetheless, he revealed he was thankful to have turned down the senior opportunities that had come his way, as this had given him a chance to become a Republic of Ireland player and do what felt right to him.

Stating he’d exited social media to avoid any backlash associated with his decision, he said he hoped his performance would do the talking for him. Given the form he’s been in for the past couple of seasons, we think he’ll likely achieve this goal – and that it won’t be his last match for the Republic of Ireland.

