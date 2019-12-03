Messi wins 6th Ballon d’Or award

Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi has won a record 6th Ballon d’Or award . This mean the Argentina international surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi held of Liverpool centre back Virgil Van Dijk who was also up for the award.

Messi speaking at the awards has laid down further challenges saying that he is not done at breaking records just yet. He said he is focused on his future. He continued,”I’m going to enjoy this with my family. Because those times when it’s possible to do it do not last long”. The Barcelona attacker has had an outstanding year. According to Sky Sports he has been involved in 63 goals in the last year. This is including him scoring 46 and assisting in 17. Messi was thankful to everyone that voted for him to scoop the award in which he said “I would like to thank all of the journalists who voted for me and wanted me to have this prize,” said Messi after picking up the award in Paris on Monday night alongside his two sons and wife.

Messi has won has won the Ballon d’Or in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and now adds 2019 to that list. in a remarkable career to date scoring over 600 goals in 701 appearances for Barcelona. He has scored 52 career hat tricks with 46 of those coming for Barcelona and 6 for Argentina. He has 10 La Liga titles as well as 4 Champions League titles. Messi isn’t finished yet though speaking to media he said,

“I hope to continue for a long time. I realise that I am very lucky, even if, one day, retirement will ring. It will be difficult. But I still have beautiful years ahead of me. Time goes very quickly, so I want to enjoy football and my family”.

Also in attendance at the event in Paris was Liverpool centre back Virgil Van Dijk. Van Dijk commenting on his second place in the award said, “It was an amazing year, but there’s a couple of players like that who are a bit unnatural,”So you need to respect greatness as well. I was close, but there was just someone a little bit better.

The top list 10 was:

2019 Ballon d’Or top 10

Lionel Messi Virgil van Dijk Cristiano Ronaldo Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah Kylian Mbappe Alisson Robert Lewandowski Bernardo Silva Riyad Mahrez

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson won the best goalkeeper award. He was presented with the Yashin Trophy. He was ahead of Ter Stegen and Ederson, of Barcelona and Man City respectively. But it was Messi who basked in the limelight once more with his Ballon d’OR award.