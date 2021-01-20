Paul Pogba moment of brilliance clinches win for Manchester United

The Red Devils reclaim top position after tonight’s win.

Manchester United had the chance to reclaim their position on top of the league tonight with a win over Fulham.

Leicester City and Manchester City had overtaken them with wins over the past couple of days.

United needed a win to go 1st once again.

FIRST HALF

It wasn’t the start Manchester United had in mind.

Fulham opened the scoring after just 5 minutes. Ademola Lookman was the goalscorer, he latched on to a Zambo Anguissa lofted ball and took a couple of tidy touches before producing a placed finish into the corner.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was partly to blame for the goal. His poor positioning allowed Lookman to time his run to perfection before putting the ball into the back of the net.

There wasn’t too much in terms of chances for United in the first half, but when an opportunity presented itself, it fell to exactly the right person.

Edinson Cavani was in the right place at the right time as he equalized from an Alphonse Areola mistake caused by a Bruno Fernandes cross. The Portuguese international struck the post just moments earlier with a thunderous strike from outside the box.

Both teams had a handful of half chances thereafter, none of which ended up in the back of the net.

The first half finished level. Fulham gave a good account of themselves and would have been pleased with their first half performance.

SECOND HALF

Fulham started the second half well and nearly caught United out on the break on numerous occasions.

That said, however, United’s quality showed in the end. Moreover, Pogba’s quality. He received the ball and beat a couple of defenders on the edge of the area before unleashing a piledriver from the edge of the box.

Cavani nearly got his brace just moments later. He met a cross with a brilliant header inside the box but Alphonse Areola produced a brilliant save to atone for his previous error.

Rub Loftus-Cheek caused United problems on occasion and he could have got the Fulham equalizer in the 74th minute. The Chelsea loanee shot from inside the box but unfortunately for him and Fulham, his shot was comfortably saved by David de Gea.

Loftus-Cheek again had a chance to equalize in the 82nd minute. The ball fell nicely to Loftus-Cheek’s feet inside the box but he failed to make appropriate contact. Instead, he blazed his shot over the bar.

The match finished 2-1 to Manchester United as Fulham were unable to conjure up any further chances.

They move up to top position in the league after tonight’s win.

