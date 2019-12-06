Pearson named Watford manager

Nigel Pearson has been named as the new Watford manager the club have announced. Pearson will take the head coach role up until the end of the season following the sacking of Quique Sanchez Flores.

Pearson who previously was manager at Leicester City is Watford’s third manager of the season. Claudio Ranieri who won the title replaced Pearson. Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked last Sunday, while Javi Garcia was also fired in September. The Premier League table shows the Hornets are bottom of the pile. They are 7 points from safety and have only accumulated 8 points from 15 games. A statement on Watford FC revealed the news, “The Hornets are pleased to confirm the appointment of Nigel Pearson as Head Coach on a contract that runs initially until the end of this season”.

Pearson will take up the role from next weekend. Watford play Crystal Palace this weekend where Hayden Mullins will act as the interim boss. Pearson led Wexford into the Premier League in 2014, but he was sacked in 2015. He picked up the Derby County job in 2016 but he lasted just two weeks in the job.

Scott Duxburry CEO at Watford said “Nigel is an impressive coach and comes with all of the experience and success we believe can have a very positive impact on our season”. He continued, It’s been a pleasure spending time listening to the passion with which he talks about the game. His enthusiasm, organisation and motivation will I’m certain prove essential in driving the team forwards and upwards over the coming weeks and months.”

Pearson who was named the new Watford manager will now want to get Watford out of the relegation if he does that he may be given the role on a permanent basis.