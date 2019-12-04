Premier League Predicted Starting Teams: Arsenal v Brighton

This is Arsenal’s first game since the sacking of Unai Emery. Freddie Ljungberg have his first game in charge as interim boss. We have the predicted starting teams of Arsenal v Brighton below. The games kicks off at 8.15pm on Thursday.

Preview and Match Facts

Arsenal currently sit in 10th place in the table with 19 points. They are way off the pace at present. May be Freddie Ljungberg can bring the passion and fight back into the side that has been missing for the last few games under Emery. Arsenal have failed to win in their last six games. Their last game was on Sunday where they drew 2-2 with Norwich City. If Arsenal lose this it would be the first time since 1975 they have recorded fewer than 5 victories from the opening 15 games. However, they do possess Pierre Emerick Aubameyang who has scored 42 goals in 60 games since joining the club.

Brighton have themselves been poor away from home this season. They currently sit just above the relegation zone in 15th place. However, they won’t fear Arsenal that’s for sure. Brighton have lost their last 4 away games. A loss here would mean they could lose five top flight away games for the first time since 1982.

Team News/Predicted Teams

Dani Ceballos is out with a hamstring injury. Hector Bellerin is rated doubtful also having picked up a hamstring injury.

Arsenal: Leno; Chambers, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Willock, Guendouzi, Ozil; Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Solomon March, Bernardo and Izqueirdo will all miss this game. A similar team that played against Liverpool last weekend is expected.

Brighton: Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Stephens; Groß, Bissouma, Pröpper, Mooy; Connolly.

Betting

Arsenal are 4/7 here to win, in contrast Brighton are 4/1. The draw is 16/5. Aubameyang to score first looks a great bet at odds of 11/4. Arsenal v Brighton is live on Amazon Prime.