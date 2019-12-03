Premier League Preview: Chelsea v Aston Villa

This is a big game in the Premier League for Chelsea and Aston Villa. We have a preview of the game below as well as some match facts and probable starting teams. The game kicks off at 7.30pm on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea v Aston Villa have had some good games in the past and I expect the same here.

Preview and Match Facts

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard suffered back to back defeats for the first time as the Blues boss with losses to Man City and West Ham. However, the quick turnaround from that defeat to their London rivals last Saturday probably comes at a good time. Chelsea will be hoping to rectify those two losses with a win here over Aston Villa. Chelsea have won the last 4 home games against Aston Villa. They have also recorded an aggregate score of 15-1 in those 4 games. Moreover, the majority of those goals came when Chelsea beat Villa 8-0 in 2012.

Aston Villa come into the game on the back of a good draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford. John Terry was on the sideline and he will be back to his beloved Chelsea here as assistant manager of Villa.Villa have just won one of 13 games against sides in the top 4. Furthermore, they also have lost 20 of their last 25 Premier League games away from home.

Probable Teams

Tammy Abraham is expected to be back in the side having missed the game with West Ham. Ross Barkley is nearing fitness but this game could be to quick for him.

Probable Team: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Abraham, Pulisic.

Firstly, Aston Villa will be without Guilbert who is suspended. Elmohamady could make his return.

Probable Team Heaton; Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Wesley, Grealish.

Betting

Chelsea are 1/4 here to record a win over Villa. However, Villa are outsiders at odds of 9/1. The draw is 5/1. Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham to get the first goal at odds of 9/4 looks a great bet. Chelsea v Aston Villa promises to be a cracking game and can be streamed on Amazon.