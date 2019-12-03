Premier League Preview: Leicester v Watford

Leicester v Watford promises to be an exciting game. We have a preview of the Premier League meeting between the sides below. We also have some match facts and team news. The game kicks off at 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Preview and Match Facts

Brendan Rodgers’ men continue to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table. Moreover, a win for the Foxes would only add to that pressure (Liverpool play Everton in the Merseyside derby later in the night). Leicester needed a last minute goal from Iheanacho to see off Everton on Saturday. Leicester have won all five meetings at home against Watford. If Leicester win here they will equal their record of 7 wins in a row. That record was in 1963. They are also unbeaten at home this season. Additionally, Jamie Vardy has scored in each of the last three league matches against the Hornets.

Firstly, Watford are still on the lookout for a manager following the sacking of Flores. Hayden Mullins will be the manager on an interim basis. Watford currently sit bottom of the Premier League with just 8 points from 14 games. Watford have never won a game on a Wednesday they have lost 11 and drawn 4. They have recorded just 1 win from their lats 18 games in the Premier League.

Probable Teams

Firstly, Brendan Rodgers has basically a full squad here to pick from. Moreover, Demarai Gray missed the win over Everton with the flu but he should return.

Probable Team: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi; Perez, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Watford will be without a couple of players here. Christian Kabasele, Seb Prodl and Danny Welbeck. They will also be without Craig Dawson, Daryl Janmaat and Tom Cleverley due to injury.

Probable Team: Foster; Foulquier, Cathcart, Mariappa, Holebas; Capoue, Doucoure; Hughes, Sarr; Deulofeu, Deeney.

Betting

Leicester are 1/3 to win this game, while Watford are complete outsiders at 8/1. The draw is 4/1. Jamie Vardy to score first at 23/10 looks a good bet considering the form he is in.