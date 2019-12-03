Premier League Preview: Liverpool v Everton

It is big Merseyside derby for both clubs here. A Liverpool win would mean they remain ahead of the chasing pack by 8 points (providing Leicester beat Watford). We have a preview of the game as well as team news and match facts. The game kicks off at 8.30pm on Wednesday. The last couple of Merseyside derbies between Liverpool v Everton have been dull affairs.

Preview and Match Facts

A Liverpool win here will send the home crowd wild and keep them at the summit of the Premier League for another week at least. A win will also increase the misery on their City rivals. Liverpool overcame Brighton at the weekend 2-1, two goals from Dutch international Virgil Van Dijk settled the game. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 17 games. They have not lost a midweek game to The Toffees since 1985. Jurgen Klopp’s side are unbeaten in 31 league games and remain unbeaten in their last 47 home game at Anfield, Winning 37 drawing 10.

Marco Silva will come under massive pressure here to step aside or to be sacked if his side suffers a heavy loss. Everton are 17th in the table at present so a win is very much needed. They lost 2-1 to Leicester at the King Power on Sunday. Everton have lost 7 of their last 10 fixtures. They are also without a win against top 6 teams in their past 34 away games.

Probable Teams

Liverpool will be without Alisson who picked up a red card against Brighton. Jurgen Klopp will also have to plan without Matip, Fabinho and Clyne who are all injured.

Probable Team: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane.



Everton will have to plan without Ireland international Seamus Coleman who has a ribb injury.

Probable Team: Pickford; Holgate, Mina, Keane; Sidibe, Davies, Sigurdsson, Digne; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi.

Betting

Liverpool are 1/3 to win this game. Everton are priced as 15/2 underdogs and the draw is 4/1. Sadio Mane to score anytime at evens looks a great bet. Liverpool v Everton can be streamed live on Amazon. Earlier last week Liverpool reported they could play GAA games in Anfield when it is renovated.