Premier League Preview: Man United v Spurs

It is going to be a big night at Old Trafford with Man United v Spurs meet in the Premier League. Jose Mourinho will return as Spurs boss for this game for a side he left just under a year ago. We have a preview of the game as well as team news and match facts. The games kicks off at 7.30pm.

Preview and Match Facts

Manchester United currently sit in 10th place under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a win here could ease the pressure on the Norwegian. They drew with Aston Villa on Sunday 2-2. They have a good home record at present, from the last 8 games, they have won 4 and drawn 4. However, they have made a poor start overall. Indeed it is their worst start to a Premier League season since 1998/99. They have also only kept two clean sheets in their last 25 games.

Tottenham travel to Old Trafford in good form. They are 6th in the table at present. Tottenham overcame Bournemouth 3-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Jose Mourinho could become the first Spurs manager to win his first three Premier League games in charge. In addition, Tottenham have conceded at least one goal in their last 9 games.

Probable Teams

Tottenham will be without Erik Lamela and Michel Vorm for this trip to Old Trafford. Ben Davies is also out injured with ankle injury.

Probable Team: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Ndombele, Winks; Sissoko, Alli, Son; Kane

Manchester United will remain without Paul Pogba who continues his rehab with an ankle injury. Diogo Dalot and Marcos Rojo are out injured. Matic and Bailly could return but will have to prove their fitness.

Probable Team: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Lingard; James, Martial, Rashford.

Betting

Manchester United are 8/5 to win this. However, Tottenham are 17/10 and the draw is 12/5. I expect a good game between Manchester v Tottenham and going with both teams to score in the first half at 11/4 looks a great bet.