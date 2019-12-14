Premier League: Salah helps Liverpool beat Watford 2-0

Mohamed Salah struck twice as Liverpool went on to beat Watford 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. The win now means Jurgen Klopp’s side are 11 points ahead of the chasing pack. This includes Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Nigel Pearson who was appointed as Watford boss earlier this week till the end of the season would have hoped for a better start. But, it wasn’t to be as his side remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table. Salah got his first goal on 38 minutes. The impressive Sadio Mane breaking through down the left hand side. He released Salah who sprinted towards goal before cutting in to finish to the net past Ben Foster.

Things could have went from bad to worse for Watford just before the break as Mane scored a goal after some good play from the Merseysiders. However, VAR was needed and the goal was deemed offside after Mane headed in a cross from Shaqiri. Salah would go on though to score his second goal in added time. The Egyptian netting his 8th goal of the season with an excellent back heeled finish.. Capoue supplied Doucore but his attempt was poor.

Liverpool remain 11 points clear the the top of the Premier League standing. Watford on the other hand remain bottom of the pile in the Premier League. They will need to find a couple of players in the January transfer market if they are to stay in the top flight. They have only scored 9 goals in 17 games. Furthermore, they conceded astonishing 32 which is simply not good enough at Premier League level. Two good goals from Mo Salah helped to beat Watford 2-0 and I’m sure Jurgen Klopp is a happy man this evening leaving Anfield.