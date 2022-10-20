1,908 total views, 1,908 views today

Premier League clubs are reportedly contemplating scrapping FA Cup replays as well as advocating for rule changes to be made to the League Cup (Carabao Cup) as part of the ‘New Deal for Football’.

The details of the report, which surfaced in mid-September, aims to reform parachute payments for relegated clubs as well as distribute funds to the English Football League (EFL). The report states that the 2024/25 season will likely be when the proposed rule changes are introduced – with the third and fourth round FA Cup replays to be entirely abandoned from the schedule. However, for that decision to be greenlit, it needs to be agreed upon with the Football Association (FA).

Additionally, the amendments to the League Cup would mean European clubs could potentially forgo participating in the EFL’s showpiece competition, with them provided the option of either not competing or fielding a team of under-21 players instead. The Premier League are hopeful this can provide sides with a much-needed reduction in fixtures in what is an already congested calendar.

While the wheels appear to be in motion for what would be a landmark decision, it is understood that the EFL have not yet been approached with the proposal. However, it has been suggested that they are open to the idea – as it may provide clubs an easier path at progression in the League Cup.

Many participating teams would much rather take part in penalties over that of another game – providing a degree of uncertainty that will surely excite those who partake in football bets.

In spite of the potential overhaul to both competitions in two years’ time, the report notes that the Premier League are not interested in scrapping the League Cup nor are they advocating for FA Cup games to take place mid-week.

In conjunction with a more player-friendly schedule, the financial element of this proposal is worth dissecting. The report outlines that parachute payments will be reduced from £44 million, allowing Championship sides a greater chance at competing with clubs in the Premier League. It comes after the government made a statement warning the Premier League of their obligation to agree to a deal that will see them deliver hundreds of millions of pounds more to the lower clubs, or potentially face

being forced to do so through legislative action.

“It’s just over a year since the failed European Super League bid but it is clear that radical change is needed to protect the future of our national game,” Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said in April.

“We will work at pace to establish a strong, independent regulator however the football authorities can be taking action now to tackle issues currently facing the game such as the issue of fair distribution of finances throughout the football pyramid and giving fans a greater say in the running of their clubs.”

Since news of the likelihood of the introduction of an independent regulator, the EFL have stated that they are looking to increase their income to the tune of £250 million. It will be interesting to see how negotiations pan out in the coming months.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com