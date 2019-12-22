Premier League: Watford beat Man United 2-0

Watford beat Man United 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday. It was a dreadful performance from Ole Gunnar Solksjaers men with David De Gea making a massive howler.

The game was Nigel Pearson’s first home game in charge. Watford before kick off were 9 points off safety. However, they were boosted with this big win over Manchester United. The goals came it courtesy of Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney who netted from the penalty spot.

Anthony Martial had a chance of 6 minutes but his effort went wide. Pearson’s side though were beginning to settle into the game. Watford had the ball in the net on 18th minutes, however the goal was disallowed. Craig Cathcart adjudged to have fouled the Spain number 1 from a corner kick which was headed in by Doucoure. Troy Deeney had his shot blocked, Doucoure went close with a glanced header.

Watford could have fallen behind though. Jeese Lingard was put through by Martial. Lingard however was denied by the cross bar having beaten Ben Foster. Watford looked more hungrier in the second period. They looked a side that wanted to win the game and were playing for the manager.

The first goal Of the game didn’t come till the 50th minute. It came after Sarr’s effort somehow found it’s way past David the Gea. They doubled the lead 4 minutes later. This came courtesy of a penalty from Troy Deeney. The penalty was awarded after Wan Bissaka fouled Sarr. It was dispatched by Deeney.

Paul Pogba was introduced in a bid to rescue the points. Mason Greenwood was also introduced by Solksjaer. Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba had chances but both were saved by Foster. Watford were happy enough to hold onto the 2-0 lead till the end. However, Harry Maguire had a header saved from Foster as time ticked into the 80th minute.

Watford were fully deserving of the win in the end and they weren’t going to be denied. Watford were fully deserving of their 2-0 win over Man United.