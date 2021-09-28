PSG v Manchester City – Preview, Lineups, Odds, Where To Watch

6 total views, 6 views today

Manchester City have flown into Paris to take on Lionel Messi and company, aka Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening in the UEFA Champions League.

The Parc des Princes will host the English champions for the second time this year after Manchester City brushed aside the 2019-20 finalists to earn a place in their first-ever European final.

City scored two important away goals that helped them put one foot in the final the last time they were at the 47,000 seater stadium and will look to assert dominance in this Group A clash.

The entertainment value was huge in City’s last Champions League game as they won 6-3 against Jesse Marsch’s stuttering RB Leipzig.

PSG failed to register their first win of the European campaign in a draw against Belgian champions Club Brugge and will look to earn it against the English champions instead – they come into the game needing a European victory after a four-game winless streak.

The side are yet to drop points in Ligue 1 after eight games and have only conceded seven.

However, like Liverpool against Porto, City are yet to be beaten by the French outfit, winning three times and drawing twice since their first meeting in 2008.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will not return to the matchday squad tonight and will be out until after the international break.

Centre-back John Stones is ready to return to action soon, according to Pep Guardiola but it remains to be seen whether that will be tonight – Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias have been a stellar pairing for Manchester City so far this season.

Messi has recovered from a knee injury in time to be in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the clash and could start with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Lineups

PSG – Predicted (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Paredes, Herrera, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Manchester City – Predicted (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Torres, Sterling.

Odds

PSG 2/1

Draw 12/5

Manchester City 13/10

Where To Watch

The game will kick-off at 8 pm and will be available to watch on Virgin Media 2 and BT Sport 2with coverage starting at 7 pm.

