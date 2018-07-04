Revealed: The Cost Of England Winning The World Cup

Undoubtably, the pinnacle of every professional footballer’s career is winning the World Cup. It is considered the biggest sporting event in the world with nations from every region (Africa, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and Europe) participating and billions of people watching.
However, it’s not all glitz and glamour and someone has to foot the bill. Rydoo calculated the cost of travel, accommodation and living expenses for the 23 players, plus staff and it really adds up. Which raises the question, exactly how much will it cost each country to send their national squad to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and bring the cup home?
- England will save £98.67 on travel expenses, thanks to finishing 2nd in their group stage.
- Uruguay could potentially pay £10,094 more if they go on to win the tournament after placing first in their group.
- Even though Russia are the home team, it will still cost them an estimated £128,964 to bring home the title.
