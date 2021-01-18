Richard Keogh nearing move to Huddersfield Town

📹 Hear from Richard Keogh after his arrival at Stadium MK!#DonDeal pic.twitter.com/XTGbnoiKEQ — MK Dons (@MKDonsFC) August 7, 2020

The ex-Ireland international has been playing for MK Dons since the summer.

Richard Keogh is set to make a return to Championship football according to reports. Huddersfield Town – who currently occupy 14th in the league – are reportedly very close to a deal for the centre-back.

Keogh’s last appearance in the Championship came on the 21st September 2019 for Derby County. Just days later he was embroiled in a controversial drink driving incident which led to the termination of his contract.

Keogh’s last appearance for his country, Ireland, came just weeks beforehand on the 5th September. He hasn’t made an appearance for the national team since his Derby contract was terminated.

Keogh took over a years break from football and remained a free agent until MK Dons picked him up in August 2020.

He has impressed since joining the club, so much so that Huddersfield look likely to secure his signature in the coming days.

Young Irishman Warren O’Hora – who was on loan at MK Dons from Brighton – was signed permanently by the League One club today. This could be a signal that MK Dons are preparing for Keogh’s departure by signing a long-term replacement.

Could Keogh’s impending return to the Championship reignite his Ireland career?

As well as being a consistent performer for Derby, Keogh very rarely put a foot wrong in an Ireland shirt. His partnership with Shane Duffy was formidable and no doubt earned Ireland more than a point or two.

That said, though, John Egan will be hard to replace. Despite Sheffield United struggling in the league, Egan has established himself as one of Ireland’s better players.

Nevertheless, he should prove a good option for the national side.

