Rio Ferdinand apologises over Phil Jones Comments

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has come out and apologized to Phil Jones over comments made about the Englishman, amid criticism from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Manchester United centre-back has suffered from injuries since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2011. While barely featuring the past two years due to niggling injuries.

Sir Alex Ferguson was so confident in the player back in 2011, that he admitted that Jones, could be their greatest ever player.

After Jones was given a new contract to stay on with the club, Ferdinand came out and criticised the deal, claiming he should leave to give youth team players a chance in the first team.

Ferdinand told the Vibe with Five YouTube channel;

“He’s taking up a youth team player’s position in that squad right now,”

“He’s had too many injuries… I was in the same team as Phil Jones, he came from Blackburn as a young kid, everyone was saying he was going to be this great player.

“Huge potential but injuries have absolutely annihilated his career and then confidence issues at certain times as well. He’s never been able to fully establish himself in the team. Whether it’s injuries, lack of form, lack of confidence.”

“I think he should’ve gone ages ago. He should’ve gone before Chris Smalling went. Find a new club and play some football.

“I am baffled at how he’s still been given a new deal at the club given his past few years at the club. It just doesn’t make sense to me how you get a new deal.”

Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer Response

After the comments were made, Manchester United manager Solskjaer came out to defend his player, claiming his former teammate was “out of order”.

“Phil has had a horrible 18-19 months and probably a year before that as well with injuries,” said the United boss. “I think Rio was a bit, not out of order, but a bit unlucky.

“He should have called me and asked why Phil hasn’t played or why Phil hasn’t been here. Phil is a no-fuss, get on with it type of guy.

“I think that was out of order completely. I know more than anyone how it feels to be injured at that stage.”

Ferdinand Apology

The United legend was quick to apologise after his harsh comments, admitting that he was unaware of Jones’s constant injury setbacks and feels sorry for the player’s situation.

After reading parts of the media this week, thought it would be right to ADDRESS the Phil Jones comments from last week. Please listen 👇 🔗 https://t.co/lnTago0rU5 https://t.co/gze3sF2MRM pic.twitter.com/wM2C9RBcoj — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 30, 2021

He said; “The one area where I would apologise to Phil Jones and anyone at Manchester United who has been a part of his journey.

“From speaking to people behind the scenes last week, he’s had real issues with injuries.

“To the extent that Bruno Fernandes only trained with him for the first time last week – so that tells you how long he’s been injured.

“So I didn’t know that, that’s not been communicated to the public. So from that standpoint, for someone who’s been injured, knowing what that does to you from a mental point of view, I hold my hands up and I apologise.”

