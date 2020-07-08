Waterford FC have named John Sheridan as their new manager for the up and coming season.

The former Republic of Ireland international made 34 appearances and played a part in the 1990 and 1994 World Cups. He is not unknown to management. He has managed Oldham, Plymouth, Newport, Notts County, Fleetwood and Carlisle. Sheridan also had two spells at Chesterfield who operate in the National League. His last spell of management at the club ended in January 2020.

Sheridan made over 600 appearances for various sides in England. The majority of them appearances coming for Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday. The league is set to begin on July 31st.

Speaking to Waterford.fc.ie, Sheridan said he was “under no illusions of the task I hand”. He continued, “Speaking to [chairman] Lee [Power] and others around the club, I am more than aware of what the club means to fans, and those involved”. He said the club will be “looking to hit the ground running” and getting sharp again ahead of the league resumption.

Sheridan stated that him and the chairman have met a couple of times and have set goals and will now look to pushing the players to make sure they achieve these goals. Chairman of the club Lee Power said he was delighted with the appointment. He said, I’ve known John for over 20 years and am delighted that he has agreed to help me and the club out.

Power continued, “To have someone with John’s calibre managing the club is fantastic for the supporters and the city and will also put to bed a number of silly rumours that have surrounded my families commitments and ownership of the club.”

